Pep Guardiola on Leeds United meeting

"Leeds will be a completely different approach," Guardiola said at the weekend.

"We dropped five points to them last season and we were Champions two or three fixtures before the end of the season.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola. Pic: Getty

“It will be completely different but when these teams come to wait for the right moment, you have to be patient – you cannot make mistakes and (Saturday v Wolves) we didn't.

“We were really good against 11 [men] – they couldn’t run, they didn’t do one shot on target with 11.

“At the end because we did not press well, we dropped and we played with emotion: it's last minutes at 1-0, the game is not over and it happened – but we created enough chances and clear ones to score more goals.

“We didn’t do it and at the end, we got the result. Sometimes these games can happen during the season.

“Now we come back on Tuesday with our people. Against Leeds, they will enjoy to come - it will be a good game.”

Marcelo Bielsa on why Pascal Struijk missed Chelsea

The Whites defender was expected to feature at Stamford Bridge in the 3-2 defeat but was a late absence.

"He was going to play the game [at Chelsea], and in yesterday's training he had a movement, two of the bones in his foot collided and that produced a pain," Bielsa said post-match.

"There's no risk, the pain is difficult to tolerate and the inflammation didn't go down from yesterday to today and last minute we couldn't count on him."

Luke Ayling on Man City and Joe Gelhardt

Asked about Gelhardt's impact from the bench against Chelsea, Ayling said: "He is a great young talent who has done really well over the 18 months he has been here.

"He has been training with us for a year and is coming into the team. We have got a lot of injuries, so it is time for the young lads to step up."

Leeds now face Manchester City at the Etihad stadium on Tuesday evening amid a tricky run of games that sees Arsenal and Liverpool also on the horizon.