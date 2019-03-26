PDL North title Leeds United's reward for doing the hard yards, believes Leif Davis

Leif Davis believes that Leeds United's PDL North title triumph reflects the hard work being put in by all concerned at Thorp Arch.

Carlos Corberan's side secured the Professional Development League northern section with two games to spare on Monday evening.

United ran out 2-0 winners over Colchester at the Jobserve Community stadium thanks to a brace from striker Ryan Edmondson with goals coming in either half.

Leeds have now taken an unassailable lead at the top of the table and also guaranteed their spot in the end of season play-offs after the win in Essex.

Davis, who made the move to Leeds last summer from Morecambe, believes that the triumph is the result of a lot of hard work and long hours by his team-mates.

"When you come in and see the quality of players that we've got it's why we've won the league," Davis told the YEP.

"It just shows if you work hard you get what you deserve. Everyone gets along with each other and in training everyone works so hard.

"There's a great atmosphere around the changing room. When we got told Burnley got beat we were raring to go and push on to win the title."

Leeds will quickly turn their attention to the Premier League Cup on Friday afternoon as a trip to Burnley awaits in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Davis, though, is hoping that United can now push on and finish the season in style.

"Obviously from tonight's game it gives all the lads a good spirit," he continued.

"If we keep pushing hopefully we can get a victory on Friday as well then see how we go from there."