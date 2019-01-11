Pawel Cibicki seals loan move away from Leeds United

Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki has made another move to Scandinavia by joining Swedish club Elfsborg on loan until the end of the season.

Cibicki spent most of the first half of this season on loan at Molde in Norway but is out of favour under United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and will see out the English term in the Swedish top flight.

The 25-year-old was on the list of players who Bielsa chose to move on when he took over at Leeds in June and Cibicki has no future at Elland Road, despite having played just 10 times for the club.

Cibicki, who Leeds signed from Malmo in August 2017, scored three goals in 13 appearances for Molde but failed to convince Bielsa to welcome him back into the fold.