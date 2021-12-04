Paul Merson names which side will have 'upper hand' in Leeds United clash vs Brentford

Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Whites had a stoppage time penalty from Raphinha to thank for their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in midweek, with Marcelo Biesla’s side moving five points clear of the relegation zone as a result of that strike.

For their part, Brentford were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham, with Thomas Frank’s men now just one point ahead of Leeds in the table after a patchy run of form.

And Merson believes that the Whites can leapfrog the Bees with a win on Sunday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “Leeds scored a massive goal against Crystal Palace the other day, and it’s now opened up a gap between them and the bottom three.

"They were also given a bit of a helping hand by an incredible miss by Benteke, and they’ve managed to steer themselves towards safety.

“I thought Brentford were poor this week – they got run ragged by Spurs. They did well in the Everton game but they haven’t been consistent enough in the Premier League.

"Leeds will be confident after their midweek victory and hold the upper hand in this game.”

Merson has predicted a 2-0 Leeds win.

The last meeting between the two sides was way back in February 2020, with both teams still in the Championship.