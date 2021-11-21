The Whites travel to White Hart Lane this afternoon in the Premier League as Marcelo Bielsa's side return to action following the November international break.

Leeds are unbeaten in three top flight games though sit in 17th spot in the standings just two points above the drop zone amid the backdrop of injuries.

Spurs, meanwhile, are 10th and will see new manager Antonio Conte take charge of his first home league game in the capital.

One player who has been tipped to impress against the Whites is key striker Harry Kane after his recent exploits with England.

"If I was Harry Kane, I'd be licking my lips. He'll get chances but at the same time, Leeds will get chances," Merson told Sky Sports.

"I’d be really shocked if Harry Kane doesn’t score in this game. The international break was really good for him – it doesn’t get any better than seven goals from two games.

"It could turn out to be the kick-start he needs to get his scoring boots on in the Premier League and the way Leeds United play could also work in his favour.

"I’m going for a 2-0 Tottenham win in Antonio Conte’s first home game in charge of the club, with Kane continuing his fine form by scoring both goals."

Asked about how United's campaign has gone so far, he said: "Probably rightly so (Bielsa doesn't get much criticism). Leeds were in the wilderness and he took them back into the promised land.

“They have missed a lot of chances this season. They were going in for them last season. They have missed (Patrick) Bamford. He's a huge player for them.