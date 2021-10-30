Paul Merson delivers 'surprise' prediction for Leeds United clash vs Norwich City after potential 'massive blow'

Marcelo Bielsa. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Whites travel to Carrow Road off the back of a 1-1 draw against Wolves last weekend, and currently sit just one spot above the relegation zone after picking up seven points from their opening nine matches.

For their part, the Canaries have drawn two and lost seven of their opening nine, but Merson believes that they can finally break their duck against Marcelo Bielsa's men on Sunday.

Focusing in on the uncertainty surrounding Raphinha’s availability for the clash – with the Brazilian forced off against Wolves last week, but seemingly in the running to feature, according to Bielsa – the pundit argued that Leeds’ recent struggles could be set to continue.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “This is a game Norwich have to win. They were battered by Chelsea last week but they should’ve managed a win against Brighton.

"They aren’t a million miles away from a result, and I think they could pick up their first league victory of the season here.

“Leeds are a funny team. They went to Southampton and didn’t have a shot on target, and they needed a last-minute penalty against Wolves to scrap their way to a draw.

"Raphinha’s injury also comes as a massive blow to them. It’s a good time to play against Leeds, and Norwich could pull off a surprise this weekend.”