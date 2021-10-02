Paul Merson blown away by 'absolutely outstanding' Leeds United youngster

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite conceding a stoppage time decider to Michail Antonio, the 21-year-old put in a stellar display against the Hammers, pulling off six saves, including three that required reflex reactions.

And his heroics were enough to draw big praise from former Arsenal midfielder Merson.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, he said: “He [Meslier] was outstanding, absolutely outstanding [against West Ham].

"Twenty-one for a goalkeeper is no age – the older you get the better you get. He was outstanding, he made some great saves.

"What I like about him, he doesn’t gamble. He doesn’t go, ‘Oh I guess he’s going to hit it that way’. He comes out, he stands up, he makes himself big. He reminds me of David Seaman.

"I like him. He’s still a young kid – he will fill out and become a bigger goalie.”

As well as putting in an eye-catching showing against the Irons, Meslier managed to keep a clean sheet in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

That result represented Leeds’ first win of the Premier League season, and helped Marcelo Bielsa’s to move clear of the bottom three.

The Whites now have six points from their opening seven matches, with a first half strike from Diego Llorente proving enough to secure the spoils at Elland Road.