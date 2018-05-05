Paul Heckingbottom reveals what Tyler Roberts will bring to Leeds United

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom believes striker Tyler Roberts is a player who possesses "good natural qualities."

Roberts has yet to feature for Leeds after joining from West Brom on January transfer deadline day with the 19-year-old having cracked a bone in his shin in training after recovering from an initial separate knock that the forward was carrying when joining.

Tyler Roberts.

The £2.5m man signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road and Whites boss Heckingbottom believes he has a player of real quality on his hands but one who must continue to develop also.

"He's sharp," said Heckingbottom of Roberts ability.

"He likes to play in the final third. He can create because of his sharpness and he's got ability on the ball. He's changed a lot and he's someone who I actually have seen for a couple of years now.

"He's been really highly rated throughout his younger years, been out on loan in the Football League and desperate to do well. He was always coming to the ball a lot, his last loan move worked a lot on him running behind and it's something I've spoken to him about. It was only when he felt the benefits of that in first team football that he reaped the rewards for it.

"He's a player who still has a hell of a lot to learn and he's got some real good natural qualities.

Asked about how Roberts has recovered from his injury problems Heckingbottom said: "He's done really well it's just the season has ended too quick for him."

"He's been bang on schedule all the way through, he was one of the ones we were hoping to get out there but to take any risk with him now would be foolish but he's progressed really well.

"The medical team are really happy with him and how he has progressed. Not only with his injury and his rehab but his general condition and fitness. He's worked really hard. Yeah, it would've been nice to have had him back with us and have a look and get him working but he'll be fit for next season."