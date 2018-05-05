Paul Heckingbottom issues update over Leeds United transfers

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom says the Whites have already turned their attention to the summer transfer window but added that the club were no nearer to getting any deals over the line as yet.

Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of this weekend's visit of QPR, admitted that with the season all but over he and his staff had started focusing on what is needed to strengthen his squad in the coming window.

Paul Heckingbottom (left) and Victor Orta (right).

"We're not in terms of getting deals done," revealed Heckingbottom on potential transfers.

"We are in terms of targets, speaking to players, agents, identifying people and possibilities but again all that has been going on all of the time. There needs to be a real emphasis on 'what are the most important things we need to add to this squad? What are they?' because that then will narrow down the targets so we can say 'he's ideal for us'.

"You could have similar players in terms of everyone's opinion, but this one could be perfect for us and then this one could be the wrong person at the wrong time. That's what we need to get really clear on."

Asked if he and the club were on the same page over what was needed Heckingbottom replied: "Yeah, but you have to make sure everyone is agreed on how you do it. We'd probably all agree in here on what we want to see but not agree on how we make it happen and it's that."

The Leeds boss also revealed he had spoken to seome of the players that he will be moving on this summer stating that he'd had talks with "only a couple of them."