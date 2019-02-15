Paul Heckingbottom admits 'naive' approach at Leeds United after accepting Hibs role

Former Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he was 'naive' in his approach at Elland Road last season after stepping back into management with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The 41-year-old took charge of the Whites final 16 games of the season following the sacking of Thomas Christiansen but oversaw a terrible run of form.

Leeds picked up just four wins under Heckingbottom's watch and fell to a thirteenth-placed finish before he was relieved of his duties just four months on after swapping boyhood club Barnsley for LS11.

Asked about what he could take from his time at Elland Road after accepting his first job since departing, he told HibsTV: "Dealing with different things, different situations.

"I'm 100 per cent a better manager for it than when I went in. I went in there a bit naive if I'm honest. My time had come to an end at Barnsley, there were things going on which meant I wasn't going to stay.

“But it’s off the back of that, you’re learning and you don’t want to make the same mistakes.

"So for me to be really diligent and patient for my next club career move, I’m really happy that I have had that because if I’m confident how good a fit this club is for me, then I’m giving myself the best possible chance to be successful.”