Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Pic: Getty

Patrick Bamford reveals gym work ahead of Watford

Patrick Bamford has revealed he has being doing gym work at Thorp Arch ahead of this weekend's clash with Watford.

The Whites striker suffered a ankle injury against Newcastle United which saw him miss out against West Ham at Elland Road last Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It remains to be seen whether he will be available for Marcelo Bielsa in LS11 against the Hornets.

“I'm alright to be fair. Just doing gym, little bit of boxing today,” he told the Official Leeds United podcast.

“Bit of swimming the other day, my shoulders are hanging off – apart from that I’m all good."

Asked about being away from the rest of the squad, he said: "At the minute there's a fair few injuries so there's a few of us in the gym. Generally, when they're out training you're doing your stuff in the gym so you see them at lunchtime.

"When they come in for treatment I try and tie it in so I'm getting mine at the same time as well."

Whites lift lid on reason behind reduced Arsenal allocation

Leeds United have been allocated only 5,200 tickets at the Emirates for their Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal due to 'persistent standing' during an FA Cup meeting.

The Whites, then a Championship club, sold out an 8,000 allocation for that game in January 2020.

Last night Leeds have revealed the reason why the Gunners' Safety Team have informed them that the October clash in the Carabao Cup will host fewer travelling fans.

A club statement said: "We have been allocated 5,200 tickets in the visitors section in the Clock End Lower Tier. This is the maximum allocation available. Arsenal Football Club's Safety Team have advised that due to persistent standing during our last match played in the FA Cup Third Round in January 2020, we will only be allocated the Lower Tier for our forthcoming fixture."

Liam Cooper craving first Premier League win of the season

When Liam Cooper looks at his exhausted Leeds United team-mates at 5pm on Saturday he wants them to have the reward their efforts deserve.

"It's a massive sense of pride when you get the win," he said.

"We know how hard we've worked all week for that moment and that win, so to be able to look at everybody after the game, and usually with the way we play everybody is tired and on all-fours blowing, and know what they have put themselves through that week and in that game to get it.