Patrick Bamford relieved at silencing 'sarcastic jeers' in Leeds United victory at Preston North End

LEEDS UNITED striker Patrick Bamford admitted his first goal in five games left him relieved after sarcastic cheers when netting in the warm-up of Tuesday night's 2-0 victory at Preston North End.

Bamford was unable to net for his fourth game in succession during Saturday's 1-0 loss at Birmingham City but responded in style with a stunning strike two minutes after the hour at Deepdale.

The forward then doubled his and United's tally with a precise header from a pinpoint Mateusz Klich cross with 14 minutes left as Leeds eased to victory against a Preston side whose Ben Pearson was sent off for a professional foul on Bamford four minutes after the break.

Bamford then hit the back of the net with one of United's goals of the season 13 minutes later.

"It was nice, it was a relief," said Bamford.

"I remember when we were warming up and I scored in the warm up, a couple of fans, I don't know how many it was, they were jeering sarcastically when I scored.

"I thought 'Jesus Christ, really?' but it was nice to get that one out of the way and I know that now that I have had that little dry patch of four games or whatever it was, hopefully now I can carry on and start a little run."