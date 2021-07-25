Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Pic: Getty

Marcelo Bielsa masterminded a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last term in what was the club’s debut top- flight campaign for 16 seasons.

Bamford was among those to excel in England’s elite division whilst leading United’s front line, scoring 17 goals and bagging seven assists.

The Whites carried momentum from their Championship title win last summer to stun a number of teams and earn an impressive top-half finish under their Argentine head coach.

Leeds, though, now face the tough task of following up a successful campaign with another when they travel to Old Trafford to face arch-rivals Manchester United on the opening day next month.

Expectations have been raised among the fanbase and outside West Yorkshire over what can be achieved ahead of the new term.

Leeds begin their competitive pre-season games on Tuesday night with a trip to non-league outfit Guiseley.

Fixtures against Blackburn Rovers and Fleetwood Town follow before a meeting with Real Betis at Loughborough University and a headline visit to Amsterdam to take on Dutch giants Ajax.

“I feel good, I’m relaxed to be honest,” Bamford said ahead of the new campaign.

“You have to improve each year as a team and individually as well. It goes hand in hand, we’ve got to push on and improve from where we were last year. The second season is sometimes harder because people know what you’re about.