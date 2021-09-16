Spanish international defender Llorente was forced off in the 33rd minute of Sunday's clash against the Reds after picking up a muscular injury.

The centre-back endured huge frustration with injuries during his first season at Leeds and left the pitch looking extremely down but Bamford has provided positive news ahead of Friday's Premier League clash at Newcastle United

"I think after the game he was a bit emotional because I think he was probably panicking that it was something similar to last year which kept him out for a while," said Bamford, speaking on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IN GOOD SPIRITS: Leeds United defender Diego Llorente, pictured coming off against Liverpool due to a muscular injury. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

"But I saw him this morning and he seemed in good spirits.

"He was smiling and seemed good.

"I think he is alright."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.