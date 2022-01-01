Bamford raffled off his match-worn centenary shirt from the Championship promotion-winning campaign along with some Leeds-inspired car registration plates.

It was £10 per entry for supporters via the striker's JustGiving page and the draw was made on New Year's Eve to hand out the prizes.

Bamford opted to raise money for the club's very own foundation, Leeds-based men's mental health charity Andy Man Club and the Eco Schools programme.

He raised an exact figure of £28,797 with the money being split between the three charities while Lee Copping was announced as the winner of the raffle.

United's No 9 spoke exclusively to the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this week about the importance of his charity work.

"I think with the platform that footballers have got, yes our main job is doing the business on the pitch, but there's so much more we can do off the pitch," he said.

"I saw on social media Izzy Brown (former Leeds loanee) had helped a guy out with mental health just by letting him pick up the phone to speak to him. That just shows that everyone has a place and everyone can play a part no matter what it is.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford raffled off his match-worn Whites centenary shirt. Pic: Patrick Bamford's JustGiving