Pascal Struijk starts for Leeds United's under-23s with key duo missing ahead of West Ham clash

First team centre-back Struijk serves the final game of a three-match ban this weekend for the straight red card he received in the 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool earlier this month,

But Struijk is eligible to play for United's under-23s and lines up alongside the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh and Lewis Bate in the 7pm kick-off at York.

Under-23s captain Charlie Cresswell and winger Crysencio Summerville are not involved ahead of United's Premier League clash against West Ham at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

STARTING: Leeds United first team defender Pascal Struijk, left. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Struijk played the full duration of last Sunday's 4-0 romp at Liverpool's under-23s which has left Mark Jackson's young Whites fourth and in with a chance of going top if beating second-bottom Rovers.

Leeds United under-23s v Blackburn Rovers under-23s: Klaesson, Drameh, Struijk, Bate, Moore, Kenneh, Dean, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Allen, Miller. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Hjelde, McCarron, McGurk, McKinstry.

