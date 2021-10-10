Pascal Struijk captains Leeds United under-23s at Sunderland as new recruit makes debut

Struijk is the stand out first team player in Mark Jackson's line up which also features exciting young winger Crysencio Summerville.

Sixteen-year-old centre back James Debayo also makes his Whites under-23s debut having joined the club from Watford in the summer.

Leeds United under-23s v Sunderland: Christy, Sutcliffe, Struijk, Moore, Ferguson, Debayo, Summerville, Snowdon, Dean, McGurk, Miller. Subs: Ombang, McKinstry, Gray, Kenneh, Spencer.

CAPTAIN: Leeds United's Pascal Struijk. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

