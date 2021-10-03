Modern day Leeds club legend Hernandez ended five years with the Whites when making an emotional departure in the summer before eventually joining boyhood club Castellon.

The Spanish third tier outfit were at home to Barcelona B this weekend and a group of Whites fans made the trip to watch Hernandez whose side recorded a 2-0 victory.

Hernandez' wife, Mar Garcia, took to Twitter to say: "I heard there is between 30-40 Leeds fans in my city getting ready for the Castellon game this afternoon. #iloveleeds #leedsfans."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THANK YOU: From Pablo Hernandez, above, to the Leeds United fans who went to watch him play for new club Castellon in Spain. Photo by JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Hernandez himself then posted an Instagram story after the game which showed a video of fans holding a Leeds flag singing his name.

Hernandez wrote: "Thanks to the Leeds fans that came today to watch the game!! MOT."

In a separate post, Hernandez wrote: "Plus three!!! (points). Great job everyone. This is the way to go. Thanks to all the fans who have been the 90 minutes supporting."

The victory took Castellon up to 11th place, six points clear of the drop zone.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.