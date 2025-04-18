Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxford United head coach Gary Rowett took issue with a couple of decisions made by referee Dean Whitestone which went in Leeds United's favour on Friday night.

Leeds were 1-0 winners at the Kassam Stadium on Good Friday, returning to the summit of the Championship table after Burnley and Sheffield United had both won earlier in the day.

Manor Solomon's first half strike proved the difference for Leeds who weathered a late aerial bombardment by the U's to record one of their most important wins of the season and their third in-a-row at such a crucial time.

Rowett felt the decisions given by Whitestone and his officiating team on the night went more in Leeds' favour, picking out a couple of incidents that he believed should have gone his team's way.

The Oxford boss spent 15 minutes in the referee's room following the final whistle, in discussion with Whitestone and his fellow officials, before conducting his post-match press conference.

"Sometimes you just need the rub of the green," he said. "I think there was one where [Alex] Matos charges the goalkeeper down, it's a clear corner and they give a goal kick. There was another where [Michal] Helik heads the ball down, gives a foul against Helik, nothing there.

"We've had it all season, we've had no penalty all season, you don't quite get the rub of the green if you're the smaller team, occasionally. I don't think it massively affected the game, I think it just disrupted one or two of those moments of pressure where I think the decision helped relieve it for Leeds a little bit. We let them off the hook rather than a set-piece going in their box."

What does this latest result mean in the context of the Championship table?

Oxford sit 19th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone with three matches remaining. Leeds, on the other hand, welcome Stoke City to Elland Road on Easter Monday where automatic promotion could be confirmed, depending on the outcome of Sheffield United's trip to face Burnley at Turf Moor.