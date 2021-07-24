Out-of-favour Leeds United target set for loan exit, Whites open talks for top six player

The Australian was arguably the Whites’ biggest goal-scoring threat during the halcyon days of the early ‘00s, and he is still remembered fondly at Elland Road for his combative brand of centre forward play.

For his part, the former striker still holds Leeds dear, and has spent some time assessing what his old club need to do in the current transfer window.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I think Bielsa has shown that he can take a side coming from the Championship and he can do wonders with them.

"He is able to get the maximum out of his players.

"You can see with the way that they play that they are very very organised.

"Everybody works hard for each other and I think whoever he brings in is just going to add to that.

"If they can get some top class players, two or three players that are really good quality players then they can do anything really."

Viduka added: "For me, I would love to see them have a player who can play that final ball.

“I thought that was missing for them a lot last season

“They had a lot of possession in games but they had a lot of possession in the areas that weren’t very dangerous.

"Bamford had an unbelievable season and his finishing did wonders for the team last year but I think they need to add more in the final third.”

