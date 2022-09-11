Organised football given return date following Queen's death but Leeds United fixture remains off
Competitive matches will take place on Monday, September 12 however Leeds United’s Nottingham Forest tie remains postponed
Organisers have given the green light for competitive football to return on Monday, September 12 following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Despite this, Leeds United’s match with Nottingham Forest – initially scheduled for Monday – will not go ahead as the Premier League’s fixture list for matchday seven remains postponed.
The league took a decision to halt all games this weekend after the monarch’s death, and has vowed to keep supporters up to date with possible future postponements in line with the Queen’s state funeral.
Most Popular
-
1
The likely dates for Leeds United's Nottingham Forest and Manchester United Premier League fixtures as King approves Bank Holiday
-
2
Leeds United youngster makes exciting claim upon securing international call
-
3
Leeds United make ‘Bamba Dieng decision’ as Raphinha opens up on Chelsea rejection
-
4
Premier League decision removes Leeds United chance to pay Queen unique Elland Road tribute
-
5
‘All signs’ suggest Leeds United player is finished at club, Whites star ‘looks’ like UCL transfer target
FA Trophy fixtures and matches in the National League have been permitted to go ahead, as per the BBC, but Leeds’ Monday night game remains off.
Due to the upcoming international break, United may not play until the month of October if a decision is taken to postpone next weekend’s round of matches due to logistical concerns.
That said, a call is still to be made on the possibility of next Friday’s Under-21 fixture at Elland Road going ahead.
With the news that selected matches are to be played tomorrow, there is hope midweek Football League fixtures can also go ahead as the footballing calendar returns to normality before the disruption surrounding this year’s winter World Cup in Qatar.