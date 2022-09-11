Organisers have given the green light for competitive football to return on Monday, September 12 following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite this, Leeds United’s match with Nottingham Forest – initially scheduled for Monday – will not go ahead as the Premier League’s fixture list for matchday seven remains postponed.

The league took a decision to halt all games this weekend after the monarch’s death, and has vowed to keep supporters up to date with possible future postponements in line with the Queen’s state funeral.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A general view of the inside of the stadium prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

FA Trophy fixtures and matches in the National League have been permitted to go ahead, as per the BBC, but Leeds’ Monday night game remains off.

Due to the upcoming international break, United may not play until the month of October if a decision is taken to postpone next weekend’s round of matches due to logistical concerns.

That said, a call is still to be made on the possibility of next Friday’s Under-21 fixture at Elland Road going ahead.