Daniel Farke says Patrick Bamford's ongoing injury problem will keep Leeds United active in the January transfer window.

The centre-forward is one of two injury concerns for Saturday's Elland Road game against Cardiff City. Bamford has missed the last five games for Leeds with a hamstring problem and the Whites have had an approach for Southampton striker Cameron Archer turned down by the Premier League club, though circumstances can change quickly in the final days of a transfer window.

Max Wober is another struggling to prove himself fit for Saturday after yet another flare up of a knee problem that has dogged him all season. The Austrian international had to sit out training on Tuesday and has started just two games in the Championship this season.

"Sadly we have an ongoing problem with Patrick, so for this we'll stay awake [in the window]," said Farke. "And the ongoing problems at centre-back because Max Wober had a difficult season with availability and the injury for Pascal [Struijk]. This has eased up a bit. If there's a player who is a perfect fit we'll do something.

"Struijk returned to training on Tuesday and could be available for selection this weekend. Leeds were concerned earlier this month that his hamstring injury had impacted a tendon, which could have meant a three-month lay-off. Those fears were allayed by a second scan but Farke has reiterated that last season's injury situation with Struijk was keeping him open-minded on the potential to need to dip into the transfer market for a centre-back. Struijk missed the second half of the 2023/24 campaign despite an initial prognosis of just a few weeks out with a groin problem.

"He's back in team training since Tuesday, which is good news," said Farke of his vice captain. "Right now we have two more days to go. If he's able to handle the load in the upcoming days he's definitely a topic for the squad. He wasn't out too long. Sam Chambers was out with some knee problems, he's back in team training.

"At the moment Patrick is the only one not back in team training. Sadly we had to manage Max Wober, on Tuesday his knee made some problems again. Those are the two concerns, Max and Patrick who will be out [for the game]."