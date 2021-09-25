'One of the best starting 11s we have put out ' - Leeds United fans react to starting line-up against West Ham United

@LufcLucas2004: ‘I can see Rodrigo having a good game, finally playing in his normal position. Hope him and Raph link up well like they do and buzzing for Cresswell.’

@Marshall4860: ‘Given all the doubts, I'm actually well happy with that line up. Shacks won't let anyone down, huge opportunity for Cresswell. Also good for Rodrigo to get a chance at 9. MOT.’

@T_G_2015: ‘That might actually be one of the best starting 11s we have put out this season.’

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Gerrityersen: ‘That's as good a starting 11 as we could have hoped for. I'm positive now I've seen that team. Bench full of exciting young talent, too.’

@ScottEaglen: ‘After all the panic this week, that actually looks decent.’

@KamranGlen: ‘Best line-up we could have hoped for! Shacks at right-back could be a good catalyst down that side.’

@ankitraj1602: ‘Happy with the team. And if Klich comes off, I would love to see Gelhardt. We are in this one people #mot.’

Luke Ayling. Pic: Marc Atkins/Getty

@JTooker97: ‘Great line-up considering the players we’ve got missing.’

@MarceloLeeds: ‘Hope our attackers fancy it because our defence is going to have a tough day.’

@L33W1919: ‘Good team this, I hope Rodrigo smashes it at 9 & gives Bamford some healthy competition.’

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.

Leeds United at Craven Cottage. Pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty