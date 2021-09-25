'One of the best starting 11s we have put out ' - Leeds United fans react to starting line-up against West Ham United
Leeds United host West Ham United in the Premier League this afternoon. Charlie Cresswell gets his first Premier League start as Raphinha and Liam Cooper return to the starting line-up. Here's what fans had to say.
@LufcLucas2004: ‘I can see Rodrigo having a good game, finally playing in his normal position. Hope him and Raph link up well like they do and buzzing for Cresswell.’
@Marshall4860: ‘Given all the doubts, I'm actually well happy with that line up. Shacks won't let anyone down, huge opportunity for Cresswell. Also good for Rodrigo to get a chance at 9. MOT.’
@T_G_2015: ‘That might actually be one of the best starting 11s we have put out this season.’
@Gerrityersen: ‘That's as good a starting 11 as we could have hoped for. I'm positive now I've seen that team. Bench full of exciting young talent, too.’
@ScottEaglen: ‘After all the panic this week, that actually looks decent.’
@KamranGlen: ‘Best line-up we could have hoped for! Shacks at right-back could be a good catalyst down that side.’
@ankitraj1602: ‘Happy with the team. And if Klich comes off, I would love to see Gelhardt. We are in this one people #mot.’
@JTooker97: ‘Great line-up considering the players we’ve got missing.’
@MarceloLeeds: ‘Hope our attackers fancy it because our defence is going to have a tough day.’
@L33W1919: ‘Good team this, I hope Rodrigo smashes it at 9 & gives Bamford some healthy competition.’
