On This Day: A seminal moment in Leeds United’s history remembered

Today marks 50 years since a seminal moment in Leeds United’s history, the club’s first major trophy after half-a-century of trying and the start of Don Revie’s roll of honour.

Leeds United, under manager Don Revie, simply wanted to win – every trophy going, and the 1968 League Cup final was the first step on that remarkable journey.

It was, says Norman Hunter, a simple matter of time, and confidence like his is a reason why Leeds United went through the gears so dramatically in the 1960s.

There were notable achievements before 1968 – two second division titles and defeats in the finals of both the FA Cup and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup – but in that year it clicked.

A League Cup victory on March 2 preceded the lifting of the Fairs Cup two months later, liberating Leeds from the role of the bridesmaid.

Left-back Terry Cooper, whose volley won the League Cup, said a 1-0 defeat of Arsenal at Wembley was akin to “breaking the ice as regards winning something.

“Our side wasn’t far off its peak then. All the players were there.”

