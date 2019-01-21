Oli McBurnie urges Swansea City to hand Daniel James new deal as Leeds United hunt for winger's signature

Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie has urged the club to tie Daniel James to a new contract with Leeds United looking to sign the winger this week.

Leeds-born McBurnie spoke out about the 21-year-old’s future amid strong interest from United and growing determination at Elland Road to secure James’ signature.

United began monitoring James ahead of the start of the January transfer window and look set to table a bid in the coming days after identifying him as their number one outfield target.

Swansea want in excess of £3m for the Wales international and could hold out for a fee of £5m. James, however, is out of contract in 18 months’ time and has not been offered an extension by City.

McBurnie, who was a target for Leeds before the sacking of former head coach Paul Heckingbottom in the summer, revealed he had spoken to James and “told him to stay”. He described James as a player Swansea could “build our team around.”

McBurnie told Dai Sport: “It’s down to the club to do what they need to do but we want to keep our youngest and best players. DJ is one of the players we want to build our team around.

“The club have done well to tie the rest of the young lads down and hopefully DJ is the next one.

“I’ve told him to stay and now I’m going to lock him in a room and have a word with him. He’s been playing really well and when you have big performances, you’re going to get attention.”