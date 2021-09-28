Oldham v Leeds United Under-21s: Mark Jackson's youngsters travel to Latics in EFL Trophy
Leeds United's academy make the short trip to Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy this evening - follow all the latest live throughout below.
The Whites are looking to bounce back from an opening day defeat at Tranmere Rovers tonight. Please refresh the page for updates:
Oldham Athletic v Leeds United Under-21s (EFL Trophy)
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 18:47
- Leeds United travel to Oldham in the EFL Trophy
- Whites were beaten in Group B opener
- Kick-off at Boundary Park is at 7pm
Warm-ups almost done
Kick-off approaching at Boundary Park. A good test awaits Leeds this evening in the EFL Trophy - can they spring somewhat of an upset?
Oldham sit bottom of League Two this season after nine games but are a win away from qualifying this evening.
What’s the crack tonight then?
Leeds United’s academy are in Group B of this season EFL Trophy.
The Whites lost their opening game of the competition at Tranmere Rovers last time out while Oldham defeated Salford City.
The Latics would head into the knockout stages this evening with a victory.
Should the game finish in a draw this evening, there will be a penalty shootout to decide who will take home an extra point in their quest for the next round of the tournament.
Kick-off is at 7pm in Lancashire.
Oldham Athletic boss Keith Curle says he and his staff are giving tonight’s EFL Trophy game against a Leeds United Under 21 side the same respect as any League Two game. The Latics sit bottom of League Two after nine games of the campaign so far.
“Our attitude and our respect to our opponents doesn’t change, we follow the exact same format that myself, Colin [West], Alan [Sheehan] and the analyst Jamie [Powell] have in place and we’ve conducted our research on Leeds’ U21’s,” he said.
“Respect in football is a massive word and we’ve shown the exact same respect as we would to any team in our league or playing a cup game against a team in a higher or lower division and our method and format will never change.
“They’re trying to create a culture at the football club whereby throughout the levels at Leeds, they try and mirror what the first team are doing, so the training patterns will be the same as well as their attitude towards the game.
“They’ve got good dynamics and they like to press, and they possess high-energy, a team that can compete for 90 minutes which is very similar to what their first team is about. They have a focus on fitness, and they’ve got players that can express themselves within that system.”
Hjelde skipper
The Leeds defender is listed as the captain this evening for the Whites.
Leeds line-up
About as strong as Leeds United could line-up this evening you’d think with the number of injuries at first team level.
Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood two notable absentees alongside skipper Charlie Cresswell.