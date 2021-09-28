Oldham Athletic boss Keith Curle says he and his staff are giving tonight’s EFL Trophy game against a Leeds United Under 21 side the same respect as any League Two game. The Latics sit bottom of League Two after nine games of the campaign so far.

“Our attitude and our respect to our opponents doesn’t change, we follow the exact same format that myself, Colin [West], Alan [Sheehan] and the analyst Jamie [Powell] have in place and we’ve conducted our research on Leeds’ U21’s,” he said.

“Respect in football is a massive word and we’ve shown the exact same respect as we would to any team in our league or playing a cup game against a team in a higher or lower division and our method and format will never change.

“They’re trying to create a culture at the football club whereby throughout the levels at Leeds, they try and mirror what the first team are doing, so the training patterns will be the same as well as their attitude towards the game.