Oldham 2-3 Leeds United Under-21s - recap: Whites youngsters secure EFL Trophy victory at Boundary Park

Leeds United's academy make the short trip to Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy this evening - follow all the latest live throughout below.

By Joe Urquhart
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 10:32 pm
Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites are looking to bounce back from an opening day defeat at Tranmere Rovers tonight. Please refresh the page for updates:

Oldham Athletic v Leeds United Under-21s (EFL Trophy)

Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 22:29

  • Leeds United travel to Oldham in the EFL Trophy
  • Whites were beaten in Group B opener
  • Kick-off at Boundary Park is at 7pm
  • ft: Oldham 2-3 Leeds U21s
Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 22:29

Mark Jackson reaction

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:49

Report from Boundary Park

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:01

Report/reaction to come

We’ll have a full report and reaction from Boundary Park.

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 21:00

Post-match celebrations

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:59

A good performance

A first ever win in the EFL Trophy for Leeds - fully deserved. A brilliant performance from Mark Jackson’s youngsters. Summerville, an own goal (McGurk the creator) and Dean on the scoresheet.

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:54

FULL-TIME

Leeds United U21s secure an impressive 3-1 victory over League Two Oldham at Boundary Park

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:54

GOAL OLDHAM

90+3. The Latics have one back via a huge deflection. Keillor-Dunn celebrates.

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:50

Three added minutes

90. We’re into added time at Boundary Park.

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:48

LEEDS CHANCE

88. Miller with another shot saved. Good work from Dean and McGurk in the build up. Time almost up. This has been a brilliant performance barring once lapse in concentration.

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:47

Leeds free-kick

87. McGahey hacks down Dean just inside the Oldham half. An air of frustration about that one. He escapes with just a talking too.

