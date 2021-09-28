Oldham 2-3 Leeds United Under-21s - recap: Whites youngsters secure EFL Trophy victory at Boundary Park
Oldham Athletic v Leeds United Under-21s (EFL Trophy)
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 22:29
- Leeds United travel to Oldham in the EFL Trophy
- Whites were beaten in Group B opener
- Kick-off at Boundary Park is at 7pm
- ft: Oldham 2-3 Leeds U21s
Post-match celebrations
A good performance
A first ever win in the EFL Trophy for Leeds - fully deserved. A brilliant performance from Mark Jackson’s youngsters. Summerville, an own goal (McGurk the creator) and Dean on the scoresheet.
FULL-TIME
Leeds United U21s secure an impressive 3-1 victory over League Two Oldham at Boundary Park
GOAL OLDHAM
90+3. The Latics have one back via a huge deflection. Keillor-Dunn celebrates.
Three added minutes
90. We’re into added time at Boundary Park.
LEEDS CHANCE
88. Miller with another shot saved. Good work from Dean and McGurk in the build up. Time almost up. This has been a brilliant performance barring once lapse in concentration.
Leeds free-kick
87. McGahey hacks down Dean just inside the Oldham half. An air of frustration about that one. He escapes with just a talking too.