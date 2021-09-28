Oldham 1-3 Leeds United Under-21s: Second half updates from EFL Trophy clash at Boundary Park
Leeds United's academy make the short trip to Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy this evening - follow all the latest live throughout below.
The Whites are looking to bounce back from an opening day defeat at Tranmere Rovers tonight. Please refresh the page for updates:
Oldham Athletic v Leeds United Under-21s (EFL Trophy)
Last updated: Tuesday, 28 September, 2021, 20:54
- Leeds United travel to Oldham in the EFL Trophy
- Whites were beaten in Group B opener
- Kick-off at Boundary Park is at 7pm
- LIVE SCORE: Oldham 1-3 Leeds U21s (second half)
FULL-TIME
Leeds United U21s secure an impressive 3-1 victory over League Two Oldham at Boundary Park
GOAL OLDHAM
90+3. The Latics have one back via a huge deflection. Keillor-Dunn celebrates.
Three added minutes
90. We’re into added time at Boundary Park.
LEEDS CHANCE
88. Miller with another shot saved. Good work from Dean and McGurk in the build up. Time almost up. This has been a brilliant performance barring once lapse in concentration.
Leeds free-kick
87. McGahey hacks down Dean just inside the Oldham half. An air of frustration about that one. He escapes with just a talking too.
LEEDS CHANCE
85. United break forward... Miller takes a touch and turns on the edge of the box before firing a low shot inches wide of the far post.
Brilliant Leeds
84. They’re seeing this out perfectly now. The away ends is giving it the ‘ole’s’ as the home fans head for the exit. They killed Oldham’s momentum completely with that third.
LEEDS RESTORE TWO-GOAL CUSHION
80. That will do. Two goal cushion instantly restored. Bate takes his time in the box and picks out the run of Dean. He shoots and it’s saved before falling into the net. Might be an own goal but he’ll claim it.
GOALLL LEEDS!!!
MAX DEAN!!!
Oldham pull one back
79. Leeds static at the back. Dearnley loses his man and is one on one with Klaesson before slotting home. Test for Leeds now.