Odd claim made about Leeds United winger Raphinha

Reports emerged on Friday evening that West Ham hold interest in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha ahead of the closure of the January transfer window.

The Daily Mirror, in an exclusive, along with Sky Sports claimed the Hammers were keen on landing his services to bolster their squad at the London Stadium.

Leeds, though, are in talks with the Brazilian international - who is currently away with his country over the top flight break - and agent Deco about handing him a new deal at Elland Road after a stunning spell in the Premier League since his arrival around 18 months ago.

The 25-year-old - as Leeds have maintained throughout the winter window - is not for sale ahead of Monday's deadline day and a move to the capital appears unlikely.

Marcelo Bielsa's squad are also severely depleted and cannot afford to let any key players go amid their battle with the club's ongoing injury crisis.

Jack Harrison says Leeds will be put to work by Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United's players returned to training on Friday after a brief rest amid the international break.

“We’ve had some time off which has been nice, but I think the manager is going to work us hard coming up to the Villa game,” Harrison said.

“He’s already got three murderball [sessions] lined up for next week, so that should be really interesting. I think we’ll prepare really well, train really hard as normal and make sure we’re fully prepared.

“I think we believe in ourselves as a squad and as a club. We’re ambitious, we want to do well this season. We have been unfortunate at times but we’ve maintained that self belief.

“We have just tried to keep going. That’s the only thing you can do really, is keep moving forward. It’s so important for us to do that at this stage of the season.”

