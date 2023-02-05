Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United live: Rutter and McKennie on bench, goal and score updates from City Ground
Leeds United visit the East Midlands this afternoon as Jesse Marsch looks to end his side’s current winless run in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest
Leeds United return to Premier League action today, facing newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Whites will be without Rodrigo Moreno or Robin Koch for this afternoon’s fixture as the former misses out through injury, while German international Koch is suspended after accruing five bookings during the first half of the season.
United boss Jesse Marsch will be able to call on three new signings in Max Wober, Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie as the trio joined during last month’s January transfer window. Rutter made his Leeds debut last weekend away to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round, and is expected to make his Premier League bow today. USMNT midfielder McKennie is also in contention to feature, according to Marsch.
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United LIVE
Key Events
34' Struijk caught out but Wober there to clean up after Leeds lose it. Harrison gives the ball away as the visitors try to build in Forest's half.
31' CHANCE! Ayling floats one to the back post where Gnonto passes across the face of the six-yard area. Closing in is Sinisterra who blazes over from close range.
20' Struijk overcommits to a challenge in the middle and is bypassed, allowing Forest to set Johnson free down the right. Cuts back to Gibbs-White whose attempt is blocked by the recovering Struijk.
13’ Could be Leeds’ first foul of the game, but Struijk is booked for impeding Johnson near the touchline
9' Game is being played in the air as much as it is on the floor during these opening ten minutes, but Leeds doing enough to be on the front foot. Away side more proactive; Forest reactive.
7' Gnonto nutmegs Danilo and finds a pass out wide to Ayling whose strike is low but not powerful enough. First glimpse of the Italian.