Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United live: Rutter and McKennie on bench, goal and score updates from City Ground

Leeds United visit the East Midlands this afternoon as Jesse Marsch looks to end his side’s current winless run in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest

By Joe Donnohue
3 hours ago
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 1:24pm

Leeds United return to Premier League action today, facing newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Whites will be without Rodrigo Moreno or Robin Koch for this afternoon’s fixture as the former misses out through injury, while German international Koch is suspended after accruing five bookings during the first half of the season.

United boss Jesse Marsch will be able to call on three new signings in Max Wober, Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie as the trio joined during last month’s January transfer window. Rutter made his Leeds debut last weekend away to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round, and is expected to make his Premier League bow today. USMNT midfielder McKennie is also in contention to feature, according to Marsch.

Build-up, team news, live match updates and player ratings here throughout the day.

Leeds visit the City Ground this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United LIVE

Key Events

Show new updates

Defensive duties

34' Struijk caught out but Wober there to clean up after Leeds lose it. Harrison gives the ball away as the visitors try to build in Forest's half.

CHANCE

31' CHANCE! Ayling floats one to the back post where Gnonto passes across the face of the six-yard area. Closing in is Sinisterra who blazes over from close range.

Yellow

30' Danilo booked for a high challenge on Struijk. Rakes his studs down the Dutchman's shin.

Feisty

Left-back

20' Struijk overcommits to a challenge in the middle and is bypassed, allowing Forest to set Johnson free down the right. Cuts back to Gibbs-White whose attempt is blocked by the recovering Struijk.

GOAL! Forest lead 1-0

Yellow

13’ Could be Leeds’ first foul of the game, but Struijk is booked for impeding Johnson near the touchline

Opening exchanges

9' Game is being played in the air as much as it is on the floor during these opening ten minutes, but Leeds doing enough to be on the front foot. Away side more proactive; Forest reactive.

Close them, son

7' Gnonto nutmegs Danilo and finds a pass out wide to Ayling whose strike is low but not powerful enough. First glimpse of the Italian.

First on target

2' Sinisterra forces a save from Navas. Flicked it past the defender and got on the end of it. Good chance.

