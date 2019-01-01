Nottingham Forest v Leeds United: Whites unchanged as Forest dealt Grabban blow

Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged line-up for the New Year's Day trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday afternoon.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell starts in goal once again with Pontus Jansson and Kalvin Phillips the centre-back pairing in front of the 22-year-old.

Barry Douglas and Luke Ayling start as the two wing-backs with Adam Forshaw the long deep lying midfielder.

Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison starts once more on the left with Gjanni Alioski expected to begin the afternoon on the right.

Pablo Hernandez, who makes his 100th United appearance, and Mateusz Klich are preferred again as the two attacking central midfielders to support lone striker Kemar Roofe.

The Whites have also named the same bench following Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Hull City at Elland Road.

Nottingham Forest will be without the Championship's top goalscorer in Lewis Grabban with the striker missing out through injury in a huge blow for Aitor Karanka's men.

Nottingham Forest: Pantilimon, Darikwa, Hefele, Fox, Robinson, Yacob, Colback, Cash, Carvalho, Lolley, Murphy. Subs: Steele, Guedioura, Osborn, Janko, Yates, Dias, Appiah

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson, Phillips, Douglas, Forshaw, Alioski, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Roofe. Subs: Huffer, Halme, Clarke, Davis, Shackleton, Baker, Roberts.