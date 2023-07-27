Nottingham Forest v Leeds United live: Match updates and analysis from the Pirelli

Whites attack: Byram cross cleared for a corner, he really does get forward down the left, Ampadu advanced there too.

Leeds clear: Save from Meslier at the first corner from a Danilo header, tipped behind, second one cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danger: Forest attack. Cresswell goes to ground, but cross cleared for a corner.

Almost: Byram and James storm forward together down the left, Byram tries to play James in but not enough on the pass and Forest clear. Good turn and pass from Gelhardt before that to get Leeds going. 0-0. 11 mins.

Chance Forest: Byram pass puts Cooper under pressure. Yates races in down the right but shot hits the side netting. 0-0. 8 mins.

Chance again: Ampadu with another good pass, to Bamford, has options, plays in James who is tackled by Worrall on the stretch. Bright start by Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One touch: To set himself and then Sinisterra quickly pulls the trigger, instinctive. So close to an early opener.

OFF THE POST: Sinisterra snapshot from the edge of the box, low, keeper beaten, Unlucky. 0-0. 2 mins.

Positions: Joffy at no 10. James wide left, Sinisterra wide right.

Underway! Leeds kick us off.

Silence: Impeccably observed.

Forest team: Horvath; Williams, Worrall, Boly, McKenna, Powell, Mangala, Yates, Danilo, Kouyate, Awoniyi. Subs: G Shelvey, Scarpa, Wood, Freuler, Elanga, Bott, Aurier, Hwang, Panzo, Aguilera, Abbott

Teams are out: Liam Cooper leads out the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minute’s silence: For Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams before kick off.

Here we go then: Awaiting the teams at the Pirelli.

Injury news: Summerville is coming to the end of a concussion protocol absence. Drameh has a seven-day hamstring issue. Neither involved tonight.

Warm ups: About to come to a close at the Pirelli. A big night for Sam Byram this, first start upon his return.

Team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made five changes to his Leeds United side for the club’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke’s side continued their build up towards the new Championship campaign with last weekend’s clash against Monaco in York for which new signing Ethan Amapdu was immediately handed a Whites debut from the start.

Amapdu once again lines up for this evening’s clash against Forest and is joined in the XI by Sam Byram who makes his first start upon returning to train with the club following his release from Norwich City.

Byram replaces Leo Hjelde at left back as part of five changes as Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford also all start. Pascal Struijk, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter all drop to the bench whilst Crysencio Summerville is not involved. Willy Gnonto also stays on the bench.