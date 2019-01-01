Nottingham Forest 4 Leeds United 2: Phil Hay's player ratings from a frantic City Ground defeat Leeds United were handed a 4-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day - but how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores below... 1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell None of the goals would be classed as his fault but there seems to be a lack of assurance there and the argument for a change in that position grows stronger. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Not hugely effective down the right, although Harrison was able to make inroads in front of him before half-time. Still to hit his peak after injury. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson Has been on a good run but lost Murphy when he bagged Forests third. That said, there is too much reliance on his aerial ability. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Kalvin Phillips No arguing with the decision to send him off for what was a bad foul. The last thing Bielsa needed was him missing three games through suspension. 3/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4