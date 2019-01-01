Leeds United concede

Nottingham Forest 4 Leeds United 2: Phil Hay's player ratings from a frantic City Ground defeat

Leeds United were handed a 4-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day - but how did we rate the players?

Our Phil Hay hands out the scores below...

None of the goals would be classed as his fault but there seems to be a lack of assurance there and the argument for a change in that position grows stronger. 5/10

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Not hugely effective down the right, although Harrison was able to make inroads in front of him before half-time. Still to hit his peak after injury. 5/10

2. Luke Ayling

Has been on a good run but lost Murphy when he bagged Forests third. That said, there is too much reliance on his aerial ability. 6/10

3. Pontus Jansson

No arguing with the decision to send him off for what was a bad foul. The last thing Bielsa needed was him missing three games through suspension. 3/10

4. Kalvin Phillips

