Nothing to be decided but momentum to be gained as Leeds United and Norwich City prepare for battle

Leeds United can take a major step towards the riches of the Premier League this evening as second-placed Norwich City come to town in what is one of the most hotly-anticipated clashes on Elland Road soil this decade.

The enormity between the Championship's top two was underlined when the stadium was sold out within ninety minutes.

Daniel Farke's side make the trip to West Yorkshire three points behind Marcelo Bielsa's league leaders who will look to open up their biggest gap of the season against the Canaries with 17 games of the campaign to go.

The fixture will be played amid a backdrop of Spygate, pink dressing rooms and a transfer deadline day saga.

Norwich were the ring leaders of the infamous 11 clubs who wrote to the EFL to demand answers over the incident last month which saw one of the Whites coaching staff caught outside Derby County's training ground.

Carrow Road also underwent a transformation in the summer as Norwich painted their away dressing room pink citing a study which believes the colour has a calming effect.

United shook off the the issue by covering the walls with flags and banners and subsequently left Norfolk with all three points but Leeds were dealt a blow on the final day of the winter transfer window earlier this week after Swansea City's Daniel James completed his medical at Thorp Arch.

The winger was sat inside Elland Road picking out his squad number before the Welsh club pulled the plug on Bielsa's number one January target just hours before the deadline passed.

The 21-year-old made his way back to south Wales and United quickly turned their attention to Farke's men which all adds spice for Bielsa's side who will be backed by their adoring public.

Nothing will be decided under the lights and only three points are at stake but momentum and bragging rights will sway to the side of the victors.