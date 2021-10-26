Nineteen-year-old forward Gelhardt excelled as a second half substitute upon his home debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Premier League visitors Wolves but stays on the bench despite four changes to the side against Arsenal.

"In the last game he came on and he unbalanced the game," said Bielsa of Gelhardt to Sky Sports.

"That's not something simple to do and to have done so increases his chances of participating more frequently."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ON THE BENCH: Nineteen-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, left. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Reflecting on his attacking options named against the Gunners, Bielsa added: "Usually we play with with four players who attack decidedly and today we do that as well."

Leeds United team v Arsenal: Meslier, Drameh, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, Roberts, James, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Cooper, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, McKinstry, Gelhardt, Summerville, Greenwood.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.