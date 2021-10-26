'Not something simple' - Marcelo Bielsa on how close Joe Gelhardt is to starting and his Leeds United team for Arsenal cup clash
Marcelo Bielsa says Joe Gelhardt has increased his prospects of bagging more minutes despite being named on the Leeds United bench for Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal.
Nineteen-year-old forward Gelhardt excelled as a second half substitute upon his home debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Premier League visitors Wolves but stays on the bench despite four changes to the side against Arsenal.
"In the last game he came on and he unbalanced the game," said Bielsa of Gelhardt to Sky Sports.
"That's not something simple to do and to have done so increases his chances of participating more frequently."
Reflecting on his attacking options named against the Gunners, Bielsa added: "Usually we play with with four players who attack decidedly and today we do that as well."
Leeds United team v Arsenal: Meslier, Drameh, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, Roberts, James, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Cooper, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, McKinstry, Gelhardt, Summerville, Greenwood.
