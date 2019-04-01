Norwich City will stay greedy amid Championship promotion pressure from Leeds United, insists Daniel Farke

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke says he isn't concerned his side will crack under the pressure of the Championship promotion race.

The Canaries opened up a seven-point gap over third-placed Sheffield United on Saturday evening with a 1-0 victory against Middlesbrough at The Riverside.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are now the closest team to Farke's men with the Whites trailing by five points after leapfrogging the Blades over the weekend.

Farke, though, believes his side will deal with any of the added pressure during the run-in, insisting City must "stay greedy" in the hunt for Premier League football.

“I'm not concerned that we will crack under pressure,” he said.

“We have a big spirit and a strong group. We know we are in a brilliant position. We mustn’t get too carried away or be too self-confident after a brilliant season.

“We must stay greedy and that is the message we are giving to the players.

“We're sitting top after 38 games, we can be proud of this, but the mood is not 'we have to defend our lead and pray we can add a point here or there.' We must go into these last eight games looking to win the form table over the final eight matches.

“We won’t be looking to defend or protect. We will attack. That is our attitude.

“We've had time over the international break to reflect but it doesn't lead to a situation where we are scared.”