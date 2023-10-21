Norwich City vs Leeds United live: Team news as Gnonto returns to squad, goal and score updates at Carrow Road
The Whites make the trip south east where they will take on David Wagner’s Canaries at a washed out Carrow Road. Storm Babet may have had its way with the British transport network and even caused the postponement of last night’s Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town, but today’s fixture is to go ahead as planned.
Farke’s team selection on his return to Carrow Road will be of particular interest given the availability of Willy Gnonto and Jamie Shackleton after respective ankle and shoulder injuries.
Follow the Whites’ every kick here with our dedicated live match blog from Norfolk. Team news at 2pm. Kick-off scheduled for 3 o’clock.
Norwich City 1-0 Leeds United LIVE
Key Events
- Team news at 2pm
- 3pm kick-off
- Farke returns to Carrow Road
Corner
3’ Norwich’s first attack comes as Ampadu is dispossessed. Rowe picks up the loose ball on the right flank and cuts a low cross into the area. Rodon clears. Hernandez then crosses to the far post, which Byram clears with his head. Corner Canaries.
Possession
2’ Leeds enjoying most of the ball in the early stages. Gray at right-back as expected. Dan James on the right wing with Summerville left and Piroe in behind Rutter.
KICK-OFF
1’ And we’re underway in Norfolk.
Minute’s silence
Carrow Road observes a minute’s silence impeccably for the victims of the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine.
Teams out
It’s a dreary one. Kick-off imminent. Follow it all here.
Here we go with Leeds United
Less than five minutes ‘til kick-off. Warm-ups done, players in the tunnel. Let’s go.
Formation
Expect to see Archie Gray at right-back again today, as he was against Bristol City a fortnight ago.
The youngster also played there for England’s Under-19s during the international break.
Norwich City team news
XI: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, Sara, McClean (c), Gibbs, Rowe, Hernandez, Idah
Subs: Long, Fisher, Batth, Forshaw, Placheta, Sainz, Fassnacht, Springett, Hwang
Leeds United team news
#LUFC XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Piroe, Georginio
Subs: Darlow, Cooper, Ayling, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Bamford, Gnonto, Shackleton
Arrivals
The usual troop of Leeds players have arrived. No Cresswell or Gelhardt, though.
Ampadu, Bamford, Ayling, Gruev, Meslier, Piroe, Shackleton, Byram, Rodon, Cooper, Struijk, Darlow, Gray, Anthony, Rutter, Poveda, Summerville and Gnonto here.
Warm welcome for Farke as he stepped off the team bus, too.