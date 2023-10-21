Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Norwich City vs Leeds United live: Team news as Gnonto returns to squad, goal and score updates at Carrow Road

Leeds United visit Carrow Road this weekend where Daniel Farke’s former employers Norwich City lie in wait. Kick-off is at 3pm.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 14:10 BST
The Whites make the trip south east where they will take on David Wagner’s Canaries at a washed out Carrow Road. Storm Babet may have had its way with the British transport network and even caused the postponement of last night’s Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town, but today’s fixture is to go ahead as planned.

Farke’s team selection on his return to Carrow Road will be of particular interest given the availability of Willy Gnonto and Jamie Shackleton after respective ankle and shoulder injuries.

Follow the Whites’ every kick here with our dedicated live match blog from Norfolk. Team news at 2pm. Kick-off scheduled for 3 o’clock.

Norwich City 1-0 Leeds United LIVE

15:05 BST

Corner

3’ Norwich’s first attack comes as Ampadu is dispossessed. Rowe picks up the loose ball on the right flank and cuts a low cross into the area. Rodon clears. Hernandez then crosses to the far post, which Byram clears with his head. Corner Canaries.

15:04 BST

Possession

2’ Leeds enjoying most of the ball in the early stages. Gray at right-back as expected. Dan James on the right wing with Summerville left and Piroe in behind Rutter.

15:02 BST

KICK-OFF

1’ And we’re underway in Norfolk.

15:01 BST

Minute’s silence

Carrow Road observes a minute’s silence impeccably for the victims of the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine.

14:58 BST

Teams out

It’s a dreary one. Kick-off imminent. Follow it all here.

14:55 BST

Here we go with Leeds United

Less than five minutes ‘til kick-off. Warm-ups done, players in the tunnel. Let’s go.

14:24 BST

Formation

Expect to see Archie Gray at right-back again today, as he was against Bristol City a fortnight ago.

The youngster also played there for England’s Under-19s during the international break.

14:03 BST

Norwich City team news

XI: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, Sara, McClean (c), Gibbs, Rowe, Hernandez, Idah

Subs: Long, Fisher, Batth, Forshaw, Placheta, Sainz, Fassnacht, Springett, Hwang

14:01 BST

Leeds United team news

#LUFC XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Piroe, Georginio

Subs: Darlow, Cooper, Ayling, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Bamford, Gnonto, Shackleton

13:47 BSTUpdated 13:50 BST

Arrivals

The usual troop of Leeds players have arrived. No Cresswell or Gelhardt, though.

Ampadu, Bamford, Ayling, Gruev, Meslier, Piroe, Shackleton, Byram, Rodon, Cooper, Struijk, Darlow, Gray, Anthony, Rutter, Poveda, Summerville and Gnonto here.

Warm welcome for Farke as he stepped off the team bus, too.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
