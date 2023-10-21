Norwich City vs Leeds United live: Summerville scores twice in stunning comeback, goal and score updates at Carrow Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Whites make the trip south east where they will take on David Wagner’s Canaries at a washed out Carrow Road. Storm Babet may have had its way with the British transport network and even caused the postponement of last night’s Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town, but today’s fixture is to go ahead as planned.
Farke’s team selection on his return to Carrow Road will be of particular interest given the availability of Willy Gnonto and Jamie Shackleton after respective ankle and shoulder injuries.
Follow the Whites’ every kick here with our dedicated live match blog from Norfolk. Team news at 2pm. Kick-off scheduled for 3 o’clock.
Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United LIVE
Key Events
- Leeds level with Summerville strike
- Gabriel Sara scores solo effort
- Duffy heads in after four minutes
FT: Norwich 2-3 Leeds
IT’S OVER. Leeds win in Norfolk. Up to third. Three wins on the spin. Summerville sublime.
WIDE
90+8’ Ball cleared to Forshaw, sets himself and mishits the volley wide. ‘You’re Leeds and you know you are’ rings out from the away end.
Drama
90+7’ Keeper Long is coming up as Norwich look to punt a free-kick into the area.
Leeds subs
90+5’ Piroe and Summerville off; Ayling and Cooper on
Ayling coming on shortly
90+4’ Into the final four minutes of added time.
Into stoppages
90’ Rutter turns and beats a man then runs down the left and wins a free-kick. Everything but the finish from him again today. Eight minutes added on.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL SUMMERVILLE 3-2
85’ SUMMERVILLE GOES ALONE ON THE COUNTER AND LEEDS COMPLETE A QUITE MAGNIFICIENT TURNAROUND. BENDING IT INTO THE BOTTOM CORNER. FROM 2-0 DOWN, LEEDS ARE 3-2 UP.
Leeds sub
84’ Anthony replaces James. Good shift.
Riveting stuff at the moment
83’ James crosses low, Long spills it into a dangerous area and Norwich get it away. Anthony will be on in a few moments.
Leeds threat
82’ CHANCE. Gnonto with a quick-release shot from the right after more good work from Rutter and Summerville, pushed round the post for a corner.