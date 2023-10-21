Norwich City vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates on Daniel Farke's Carrow Road return
The Whites make the trip south east where they will take on David Wagner’s Canaries at a washed out Carrow Road. Storm Babet may have had its way with the British transport network and even caused the postponement of last night’s Championship fixture between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town, but today’s fixture is to go ahead as planned.
Farke’s team selection on his return to Carrow Road will be of particular interest given the availability of Willy Gnonto and Jamie Shackleton after respective ankle and shoulder injuries.
Follow the Whites’ every kick here with our dedicated live match blog from Norfolk. Team news at 2pm. Kick-off scheduled for 3 o’clock.
Norwich City vs Leeds United LIVE
Build-up to kick-off
If you can’t wait for kick off, listen to Graham and Joe’s preview on the Inside Elland Road podcast.
Championship postponement
Rotherham vs Ipswich was called off with three hours’ notice last night as the River Don burst its banks.
Ipswich fans who’d made the trip to South Yorkshire weren’t best pleased to say the least. Story here.
Farke on his success at Norwich
There were so many memories out of this time. This club will always have a special place in my heart. I was there for four and a half years and I will always be grateful because I met many great people, we had a successful time and this club was able to win three times the Championship trophy, and two times I was involved.
Daniel Farke on his Carrow Road return
I haven’t thought too much about it if I’m honest because it was so busy the last days, you prepare for a normal game because just to concentrate obviously, yeah, it’s a while ago obviously since I was there, there are still some players I worked with but they play a different style of football. Also some other players are there and you have to prepare for a normal game to make sure that you‘ve prepared your team what to expect in terms of Norwich play. It’s more or less the normal stuff, if I’m honest.
Predicted XI
Here’s how we expect Leeds to line up this afternoon. Click the link to check out our Predicted XI.
Early team news
Gnonto and Shackleton are back in contention and believed to have travelled with the rest of the squad. Junior Firpo is not with the team, nor is Djed Spence.
Team news confirmed at 2pm.
Welcome to Carrow Road
Club football is back in just a matter of hours as Leeds visit Carrow Road this afternoon.
Daniel Farke’s return to his old stomping ground will be no easy task for the Whites, although three points would certainly go a long way to brightening the spirits of all those who’ve made the arduous trip, battling the elements and Storm Babet to be here today.
Live updates throughout the afternoon right here.