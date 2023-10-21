I haven’t thought too much about it if I’m honest because it was so busy the last days, you prepare for a normal game because just to concentrate obviously, yeah, it’s a while ago obviously since I was there, there are still some players I worked with but they play a different style of football. Also some other players are there and you have to prepare for a normal game to make sure that you‘ve prepared your team what to expect in terms of Norwich play. It’s more or less the normal stuff, if I’m honest.