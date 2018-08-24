Norwich City v Leeds United: The last five meetings at Carrow Road

Recent trips to Carrow Road haven't been too forgiving for Leeds United, with the Whites only winning one of their last five games away to Norwich.

Tomorrow's match against Norwich gives Bielsa's men the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table, while Daniel Farke's side look to earn their second win of the season following their 2-0 victory over Preston on Wednesday. Here we look at the last five encounters between the sides at Carrow Road.

Norwich City 2 Leeds United 1 – Saturday, April 28, 2018

Leeds' last visit to Carrow Road in April ended in a 2-1 defeat for United after Kalvin Phillips had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 39th minute.

Norwich replied shortly before the break through a Wes Hoolahan strike from distance, and Josh Murphy scored the winner for the Canaries in the 69th minute.

Norwich City 2 Leeds United 3 – Saturday, November 5, 2016

Garry Monk's Whites travelled to Carrow Road hoping to break into the play-offs for the first time in the season, and Ronaldo Vieira's late thunderbolt ensured that Leeds took all three points.

Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady opened the scoring for the Canaries in the 24th minute, but Pontus Jansson's 57th minute header levelled the tie. Chris Wood put Leeds ahead in the 74th minute, but two minutes from time, Kyle Lafferty netted an equaliser for the hosts.

United were awarded a free kick in injury-time which fell to Vieira, and he lashed in a shot from 30 yards to send the Yorkshire faithful home in delight.

Norwich City 1 Leeds United 1 – Tuesday, October 21, 2014

United journeyed to Norwich on a cold October night in 2014, and the honours were even come full-time.

Canaries captain Russell Martin put the home side ahead in the 59th minute, before United winger Souleymane Doukara levelled for United just four minutes later to level the scoring. The result left Darko Milanic's Whites 15th in the league, while Norwich held onto their play-off position.

Norwich City 1 Leeds United 1 – Saturday, November 20, 2010

In the first season where both teams returned to the Championship, United's game at Carrow Road ended in a hard-fought draw.

Max Gradel scored in the 13th minute for Leeds after firing into the bottom corner for the winger's third goal of the season. Defender Leon Barnett equalised for the hosts in the 65th minute when he headed in a David Fox corner to ensure a fourth straight draw for the Canaries.

Norwich City 1 Leeds United 0 – Saturday, March 27, 2010

Simon Grayson's men suffered a dent to their League One promotion push in March 2010, as league leaders Norwich scored a late winner to solidify their own title aspirations.

Chris Martin scored the winner for the hosts with a powerful header in the 89th minute, meaning Leeds were now level on points with third-placed Millwall. To make matters worse for the Whites, striker Tresor Kandol was sent off in injury-time to round off a poor day for the Yorkshire side.