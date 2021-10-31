Norwich City v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Early team news and predicted line-up ahead of Carrow Road clash
Leeds United travel to face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon - follow all the latest live below.
Marcelo Bielsa's men travel to Norfolk as they resume top flight action.
The Whites are searching for a second win of the Premier League season while the Canaries are aiming to secure a first three-point haul of the season.
Awful weather in Norwich
Kenny McLean feature interview
The Canaries midfielder is today’s programme feature interview.
“They have got a lot of plaudits and rightly so,” he said about the Whites.
“The way they play is very intense and you can see the intensity that the manager wants them to work under, but we can handle that.
“We play that way as well and we are ready for that battle.
“We have got our own style of play that we need to implement onto the game, that maybe we haven’t done as much as we should have done this season.
“The opposition are always tough, but it is a game we are looking forward to and a battle we are ready for.”
Farke’s programme notes
“I would like to welcome Marcelo Bielsa and his staff to Carrow Road.
“Marcelo is an experienced manager, who arrived at Leeds United with a big reputation having managed at international level and inspired coaches like Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone and Mauricio Pochettino.
“I have to say that he has done a fantastic job at Elland Road and I know that we will need to be at our physical and focused best this afternoon if we are to get the result that we want from today’s match.”
Today’s predicted line-up
What Marcelo Bielsa has said
“There is no game in the Premier League which you would think is accessible, of course there are opponents that are better than others but never an opponent, no matter what the position is, do you think that it is an accessible game.
“Apart from that, the differences with the teams, it is not the result of the previous analysis but those that are verified during the game.”
What Daniel Farke has said
“Each and every game presents a chance. Leeds have done fantastic in the last two years. Perhaps the last few weeks have not been great for them, but we are very respectful of them.
“We know with this home game, against a team in the bottom half of the table, we want to deliver the points.”
Leeds United’s predicted line-up
YEP XI v Norwich: Meslier; Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Dallas; Raphinha, James; Rdorigo; Gelhardt.
Leeds United team news
Patrick Bamford will not play in Leeds United’s trip to Norwich City on Sunday but Marcelo Bielsa will welcome back another of his injury victims.
Left-back Junior Firpo has also been out for the last three fixtures with a muscle problem but Bielsa will be able to count upon the former Barcelona man again this weekend after he completed half an hour for the Under-23s on Friday night.
Bielsa is still set to be without last season’s top goalscorer Patrick Bamford, full-back Luke Ayling and centre-back Robin Koch but Firpo is set to provide a boost with his return.
Raphinha and Jamie Shackleton - who missed the midweek trip to Arsenal in the League Cup - are also available for the Whites along with fit again Kalvin Phillips.
Norwich City team news
Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann has undergone ankle surgery ahead of his side’s meeting with Leeds United.
Daniel Farke will continue to be without the centre-back for this weekend’s Premier League clash after he went under the knife and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.
Fellow defender Ben Gibson is set to also be absent from the Canaries matchday squad against the Whites following his sending off in last week’s 7-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Midfielder Billy Gilmour is eligible once again after missing out against his parent club while playmaker Todd Cantwell could come back into his manager’s thoughts on Sunday.
Former Leeds academy product and long-term absentee Sam Byram remains sidelined but is edging closer to full fitness after nearly two years out.