Norwich City v Leeds United: Jansson back from injury to make first league start of new campaign

PONTUS JANSSON makes his first Championship start of the season with the Swede recovering from a back injury to take his place in the Leeds United side for Saturday's clash at Norwich City.

Jansson comes in for Jamie Shackleton as part of the only change made by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa with birthday boy Luke Ayling reverting to right back and still captaining the side.

Jansson partners Gaetano Berardi at centre back while Kemar Roofe keeps his place in the lone striker role with £7m striker signing Patrick Bamford still on the bench.

Kalvin Phillips also keeps his place in midfield after a 100th appearance to forget in the first half of Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Swansea City while Gjanni Alioski starts ahead of Jack Harrison on the left wing.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has made two changes to his side with Tom Trybull and Louis Thompson coming in for Ben Marshall who drops to the bench and Alex Tettey who misses out altogether.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling (c), Douglas, Jansson, Berardi, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Shaughnessy, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Harrison, Bamford.

Norwich City: Krul, Pinto, Leitner, Lewis, Klose, Trybull, Pukki, Hernandez, Hanley (c), Thompson, Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Marshall, Buendia, Stiepermann, Srbeny.

Referee: Simon Hooper.