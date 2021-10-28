Norwich City v Leeds United: Is it on TV? Which channel? What time is kick-off? Who will play?

The Whites will look to build momentum after Rodrigo's injury time equaliser against Wolves earned them their seventh point of the season.

As Marcelo Bielsa's men prepare to face a Norwich side who have also had a stuttering start to the season, here’s everything you need to know about the bottom-of-the-table clash:

Is it on TV? Which channel? How can I follow the game?

Norwich v Leeds will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1pm.

You can follow the game on the YEP’s live blog, which will bring you all the updates from the line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What time is kick-off?

The Whites will kick off against Norwich at 2pm on Sunday October 31.

Who will play?

Kalvin Phillips returned to the pitch in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash after recovering from calf and hip issues, while Jamie Shackleton is also expected to be fit for Sunday’s game.

Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch are all still recovering and not available for selection.

Meanwhile, Norwich are without centre-back Ben Gibson who is suspended after being dismissed on a second yellow at Chelsea last weekend.

What happened last time the teams met?

The teams last met in February 2019, when Patrick Bamford’s 90th minute goal wasn’t enough to claim anything from the Whites’ visit to Carrow Road as Norwich beat Leeds 3-1.

In the reverse fixture at the start of the 2018/2019 Championship season, in which the Canaries went up as champions and Leeds narrowly missed out on an automatic promotion spot, goals from Ezgjan Alioski, Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernández helped the Whites beat Norwich 3-0 at Elland Road.

How are Norwich doing?

Norwich have suffered a very tough start to the season. The Canaries have only taken two points across nine games, from draws with Burnley and Brighton.

In their last outing, 10-man Norwich fell to a 7-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.