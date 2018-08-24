Norwich City v Leeds United: Everything you need to know about the Canaries

Who are the main players to watch? Who have Norwich's key arrivals been so far? We analyse Norwich City ahead of tomorrow's fixture at Carrow Road.

Three players to watch...

Jordan Rhodes – The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday man has impressed so far at Norwich, scoring twice this season. The striker found game-time hard to come by at Wednesday following a transfer from Middlesbrough, but if he can recapture the dazzling form he enjoyed at Huddersfield and Blackburn, then the poacher will be a threat to United's defence.

Alex Tettey – Norwich's combatant midfielder scored a belter from 30 yards against Preston midweek, helping his side to their first win of the season. Kalvin Phillips and co. will have to be on their mettle to control the bustling Norwich man, who has a history of dazzling long-range strikes.

Timm Klose – Despite interest from Hannover 96 this summer, Timm Klose looks like he will be staying at Carrow Road, which is a major boost for the Canaries. The 30 year-old defender put in a solid performance on Wednesday evening against Preston, earning Norwich's first clean sheet of the season in the process. The Swiss international is an integral part of the Canaries' back four, but Kemar Roofe will be hoping to use his pace to get past the ageing defender.

The manager...

Similar to Huddersfield Town's recruitment of David Wagner, the Canaries brought Daniel Farke in from Borussia Dortmund II in an attempt to instil a German influence in the club. Farke started his managerial career with SV Lippstadt, the club where he spent most of his playing career. The German coached the Rhine-Westphalian side for sixth months, before accepting to take over at Borussia Dortmund II, Dortmund's reserve side, following David Wagner's departure.

Farke spent two years at Dortmund II before leaving for Norwich City in 2017, where he led the Canaries to a 14th place finish last season, level on points with Leeds United.

Last meeting...

Leeds' last visit to Carrow Road in April ended in a 2-1 defeat for United after Kalvin Phillips had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 39th minute.

Norwich replied shortly before the break through a Wes Hoolahan strike from distance, and Josh Murphy scored the winner for the Canaries in the 69th minute.

Norwich City arrivals...

Mason Bloomfield (Dagenham and Redbridge), Emiliano Buendia Stati (Getafe), Teemu Pukki (Brondby), Caleb Richards (Blackpool), Tim Krul (Brighton), Felix Passlack (Hoffenheim), Ben Marshall (Wolves), Moritz Leitner (Augsburg), Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).

Norwich City departures...

Remi Matthews (Bolton), James Husband (Fleetwood), Sean Raggett (Rotherham), Marcel Franke (Darmstadt), Adam Phillips (Hamilton), Stephen Naismith (Hearts), Mason Bloomfield (Hamilton), Yanic Wildschut (Bolton), Louis Ramsey (unassigned), Wes Hoolahan (unassigned), Kieran Higgs (unassigned), Devonte Aransibia (unassigned), Bernard Ashley-Seal (unassigned).