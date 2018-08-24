Norwich City v Leeds United: Bielsa hopes enthusiastic Canaries approach will benefit Whites

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa expects an "enthusiastic" display from Saturday's Championship hosts Norwich City which the head coach hopes will benefit his Whites.

Bielsa's Leeds approach the third full weekend of the Championship season sat top of the division with the Argentinian head coach continuing his unbeaten start through Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Swansea City.

Twenty-four hours later, Saturday's hosts Norwich bagged their first victory of the new campaign with a 2-0 success at home to Preston North End which was only Norwich's fourth win from their last 20 league games.

Daniel Farke's Canaries sit 15th in the very early Championship table but Bielsa believes Norwich are capable of better though the Whites chief hopes the enthusiasm provided by Tuesday night's success will actually benefit his free-flowing Whites.

"Norwich are a team that plays better than the points they have," warned Bielsa.

"They won their first game and I think we will play against them and they will have their enthusiasm very high. That is good for us."