Norwich City U21 vs Leeds United U21 live: Team news, goal and score updates from Premier League 2 clash
Leeds visit Norwich City’s Lotus Training Centre this afternoon where they will look to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats
The young Whites’ Monday night fixture against West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a frozen pitch, meaning Michael Skubala’s side were denied the opportunity to bounce back from recent defeats to the Baggies and Nottingham Forest. Leeds relinquished their commanding grip on top spot in Premier League 2 Division 2, allowing Southampton to usurp them in the only automatic promotion place, which will serve as motivation to the youngsters in their upcoming fixtures.
Today’s game takes place less than 24 hours before the senior squad face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round, meaning those who feature in this afternoon’s fixture are unlikely to be involved with Jesse Marsch’s main group at the Wham Stadium tomorrow.
Kick-off is from 2pm. Live match updates, build-up, team news and ratings here throughout the day.
Norwich City U21 vs Leeds United U21
Former Under-21 player Joe Gelhardt is close to joining Sunderland on loan for the remainder of 2022/23 as well. The youngster needs regular minutes and with the signing of Georginio Rutter, looks to be out of the first-team picture and way too advanced for 21s football.
That move should be announced at some stage today.
Cody Drameh has featured regularly at right-back for the 21s this season, but has earned a much-needed loan to the Championship joining play-off chasing Luton Town until the end of the season.
Good afternoon, your weekend of Leeds United football starts here from 2 o’clock as the young Whites take on Norwich City in PL2.
We’re expecting a weakened team this afternoon with Cody Drameh out on loan, Kris Moore suspended, Charlie Allen and Archie Gray unavailable. On top of that, the likes of Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi may well be involved with the senior squad at Accrington tomorrow.
We’ll have live updates from the game in Norfolk here.