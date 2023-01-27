The young Whites’ Monday night fixture against West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a frozen pitch, meaning Michael Skubala’s side were denied the opportunity to bounce back from recent defeats to the Baggies and Nottingham Forest. Leeds relinquished their commanding grip on top spot in Premier League 2 Division 2, allowing Southampton to usurp them in the only automatic promotion place, which will serve as motivation to the youngsters in their upcoming fixtures.