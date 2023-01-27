Norwich City U21 vs Leeds United U21 live: Team news confirmed, goal and score updates from PL 2 clash
Leeds visit Norwich City’s Lotus Training Centre this afternoon where they will look to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats
The young Whites’ Monday night fixture against West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a frozen pitch, meaning Michael Skubala’s side were denied the opportunity to bounce back from recent defeats to the Baggies and Nottingham Forest. Leeds relinquished their commanding grip on top spot in Premier League 2 Division 2, allowing Southampton to usurp them in the only automatic promotion place, which will serve as motivation to the youngsters in their upcoming fixtures.
Today’s game takes place less than 24 hours before the senior squad face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round, meaning those who feature in this afternoon’s fixture are unlikely to be involved with Jesse Marsch’s main group at the Wham Stadium tomorrow.
Kick-off is from 2pm. Live match updates, build-up, team news and ratings here throughout the day.
Norwich City U21 3-0 Leeds United U21
22’ From one end to the other. Norwich squander another sitter in Leeds’ 18-yard area before Marley Wilson sets off on a mazy run the length of the field, sits McCallum down and finds Joseph in the middle. The Spaniard dribbles wide and attempts to find a teammate but it’s cut out. Up the other end, Norwich work a short corner routine which comes to nothing.
21’ There’s the opening goal. Sinani down the lift fires a low cross into the middle and on this occasion, Marcelino Nunez makes no mistake.