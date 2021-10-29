Norwich City hit by double defensive blow ahead of Leeds United while midfielder is back available
Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann has undergone ankle surgery ahead of his side's meeting with Leeds United.
Daniel Farke will continue to be without the centre-back for this weekend's Premier League clash after he went under the knife and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.
Fellow defender Ben Gibson is set to also be absent from the Canaries matchday squad against the Whites following his sending off in last week's 7-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Midfielder Billy Gilmour is eligible once again after missing out against his parent club while playmaker Todd Cantwell could come back into his manager's thoughts on Sunday.
The 23-year-old has been excluded from Norwich's last two top flight squads with his head coach saying he wasn't at the level required.
Former Leeds academy product and long-term absentee Sam Byram remains sidelined but is edging closer to full fitness after nearly two years out.
"[Christoph] Zimmermann had his ankle surgery and will be out for several weeks," Farke told his pre-match press conference.
"Apart from this, the players are more or less available. [Sam] Byram was out for nearly 20 months. He's had back to back weeks on the training pitch. He's not a topic for the weekend but he'll come closer the longer he's with us in training."