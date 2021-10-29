Norwich City defender Ben Gibson is sent off against Chelsea. Pic: Getty

Daniel Farke will continue to be without the centre-back for this weekend's Premier League clash after he went under the knife and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

Fellow defender Ben Gibson is set to also be absent from the Canaries matchday squad against the Whites following his sending off in last week's 7-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour is eligible once again after missing out against his parent club while playmaker Todd Cantwell could come back into his manager's thoughts on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has been excluded from Norwich's last two top flight squads with his head coach saying he wasn't at the level required.

Former Leeds academy product and long-term absentee Sam Byram remains sidelined but is edging closer to full fitness after nearly two years out.

"[Christoph] Zimmermann had his ankle surgery and will be out for several weeks," Farke told his pre-match press conference.