Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul explains Patrick Bamford clash - and says Leeds United "are not Barcelona"

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul claimed a clash between Patrick Bamford and Ben Godfrey led him to confront the Leeds United striker after Saturday’s game at Elland Road.

Krul was caught on camera leaning his head towards Bamford as tempers flared in the aftermath of a match which saw Norwich win 3-1 to move above Leeds at the top of the Championship.

The Football Association is yet to say whether Krul will face any action over the incident but the City keeper insisted he had intervened in a confrontation involving Bamford and Norwich defender Godfrey and said there was “a lot of tension” during a key league fixture.

“I walked over and what's the striker called, Bamford? He was giving Ben Godfrey all sorts and grabbing him,” Krul told the Daily Mail. “So I said ‘come on’ and pushed him away. There was a lot of tension out there.”

Krul, who avoided a red card for a foul on Tyler Roberts outside his box in the first half, also exchanged pointed words with Kemar Roofe after the final whistle.

Leeds had the chance to go six points clear at the top of the division but slipped behind Norwich on goal difference after paying for bad mistakes and struggling to match City in the second half.

United have drawn much acclaim for their performances under Marcelo Bielsa this season but Krul said: “They’re not unbeatable.

“Our manager made it clear. Respect them and be humble but hit them because they’re not Barcelona. No, they're not.”