Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul avoids FA punishment over Patrick Bamford clash - and jokes that Leeds United "are not Barcelona"

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has avoided any punishment over his altercation with Patrick Bamford at the end of Saturday’s game against Leeds United.

The Football Association will bring no charges against Krul for leaning into Bamford with his head during an on-field incident which followed the end Norwich’s 3-1 win at Elland Road.

The Dutchman was caught on camera aiming his forehead at Bamford as tempers flared in the aftermath of a match which saw Norwich move above Leeds at the top of the Championship.

Krul claimed a clash between Bamford and City defender Ben Godfrey had prompted him to confront the United striker shortly after the final whistle and said there was “a lot of tension” during a key league fixture.

“I walked over and what's the striker called, Bamford? He was giving Ben Godfrey all sorts and grabbing him,” Krul told the Daily Mail. “So I said ‘come on’ and pushed him away. There was a lot of tension out there.”

Krul, who avoided a red card for a foul on Tyler Roberts outside his box in the first half, also exchanged pointed words with Kemar Roofe after the final whistle.

Leeds had the chance to go six points clear at the top of the division but slipped behind Norwich on goal difference after paying for bad mistakes and struggling to match City in the second half.

United have drawn much acclaim for their performances under Marcelo Bielsa this season but Krul said: “They’re not unbeatable.

“Our manager made it clear. Respect them and be humble but hit them because they’re not Barcelona. No, they're not.”